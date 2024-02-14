Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 24,715 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lowered its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,715 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy comprises 0.6% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $156.46. The company had a trading volume of 83,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,819. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,685,938. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHRD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

