Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.84.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $168.59. 1,091,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,342. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

