Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 111,683 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd cut its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,683 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up approximately 2.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. 78,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,546. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

