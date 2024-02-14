Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up 2.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 3,162,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,439,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.