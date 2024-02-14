Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 11,133 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

