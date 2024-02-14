WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGZD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 6,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,743. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $853,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,400,000.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

