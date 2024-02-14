Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Rises By 89.1%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 7,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,627. AGM Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

