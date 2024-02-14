AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Down 38.9% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.