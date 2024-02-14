First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Micron Technology by 222.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Micron Technology by 21.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 436,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,228 shares of company stock worth $22,985,851. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

