Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $21.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $762.81. 991,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $626.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $764.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 77.93%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

