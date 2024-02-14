Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. Marriott International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.180-9.520 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.60.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $234.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.97. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $250.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

