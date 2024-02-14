Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,566 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,270,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,236 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,659,438. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

