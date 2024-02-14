CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,367,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.