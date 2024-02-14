IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. IQVIA updated its FY24 guidance to $10.95-11.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.950-11.250 EPS.

IQVIA Trading Up 9.4 %

IQVIA stock traded up $20.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $236.62.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.