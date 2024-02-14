United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Gap Up to $21.43

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $23.04. United Fire Group shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 11,316 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $610.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

