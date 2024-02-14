Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.130-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Otter Tail also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.13-5.43 EPS.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTTR traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $86.76. 110,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,005. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.42. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 108.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 69.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,475,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,625,000 after purchasing an additional 603,721 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 112.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 181,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 431.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

