Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.0 billion.
Pan Pacific International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 35,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,590. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.
About Pan Pacific International
