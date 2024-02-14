Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.0 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 35,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,590. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

