ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $2.06

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.06, but opened at $2.19. ChargePoint shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 3,884,093 shares.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $944.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after buying an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $9,733,000. Finally, RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

