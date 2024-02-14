Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD stock remained flat at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.20.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

