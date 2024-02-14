AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Down 34.5% in January

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AudioEye by 13.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of AudioEye stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEYE

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.