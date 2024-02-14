Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $120.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Leidos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $120.25. The company had a trading volume of 244,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $122.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $202,191,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 320.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 36.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 479,906 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 3,864.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 410,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.