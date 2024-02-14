Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Drops By 26.1%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581,844 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 639,252 shares in the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,638,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 5.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ADVM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 701,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,919. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.