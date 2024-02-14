Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up to $3.01

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.36. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 8,749,402 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BITF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Bitfarms Stock Up 10.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

