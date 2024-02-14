Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Gap Up to $4.66

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.92. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 39,838 shares trading hands.

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

