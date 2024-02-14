Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.75

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $4.39. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 51,742 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.