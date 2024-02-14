Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $17.73

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $18.65. Zai Lab shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 80,837 shares trading hands.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zai Lab by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,850,000 after purchasing an additional 557,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after buying an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after buying an additional 923,108 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

