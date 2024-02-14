Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Gap Down to $123.79

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $113.17. Generac shares last traded at $114.58, with a volume of 831,375 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Generac Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Generac

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

