SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,314,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 4,305,023 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $899.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,178,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,455,000 after purchasing an additional 180,685 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SSR Mining by 23.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 2.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

