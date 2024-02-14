NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.40. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 381,212 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth $297,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

