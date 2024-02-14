Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Down to $75.45

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.45, but opened at $72.65. Danaos shares last traded at $73.39, with a volume of 23,840 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Danaos Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.31 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 270,676 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at $11,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the second quarter valued at $8,966,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 533.0% in the second quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 129,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 109,193 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at $5,471,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

