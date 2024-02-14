Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,827,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,136,226 shares.The stock last traded at $22.40 and had previously closed at $22.19.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.01.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Y. O'driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,683 shares of company stock worth $2,082,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 8.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

