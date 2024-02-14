LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 248,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 410,831 shares.The stock last traded at $4.81 and had previously closed at $4.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LIAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get LianBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LianBio

LianBio Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that LianBio will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LianBio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio

(Get Free Report)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.