REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down to $16.86

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $16.25. REV Group shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 177,026 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

