Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Antelope Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 167,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 472.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 114,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Antelope Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Trading Down 10.4 %

AEHL traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 290,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,224. Antelope Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.