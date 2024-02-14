Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down to $63.68

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.68, but opened at $62.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 230,115 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,031 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 144,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.