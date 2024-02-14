Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 564,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 632,593 shares.The stock last traded at $5.89 and had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $751.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

