NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Down to $20.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.40. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 381,212 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.