AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 285,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 434,688 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $3.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HKD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMTD Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMTD Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AMTD Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

