Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the January 15th total of 206,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aditxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aditxt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Aditxt Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADTX remained flat at $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,427. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Aditxt has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $76.40.

About Aditxt

Aditxt ( NASDAQ:ADTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($48.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.99) by ($42.78). Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 777.58% and a negative net margin of 3,946.13%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Aditxt will post -80.82 EPS for the current year.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

