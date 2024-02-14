Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

Shares of CSSEN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 87.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

