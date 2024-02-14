Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Short Interest Update

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the second quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Trading Down 0.3 %

SHAP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,637. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

