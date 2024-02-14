Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 253.0% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock remained flat at $12.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

