United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 273.1% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

United Community Banks Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

