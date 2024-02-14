Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expands By 263.1%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 263.1% from the January 15th total of 305,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 254,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $9.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
