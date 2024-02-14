Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Expands By 103.6%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the January 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 2,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. Katapult has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth $59,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

