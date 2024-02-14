Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires Shares of 83,249 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,504,000 after purchasing an additional 428,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,537,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. 524,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $46.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

