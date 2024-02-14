Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Decreased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.91. 389,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,583. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $106.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.