Topgolf Callaway Brands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,138 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average volume of 1,305 put options.

In related news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.49. 2,777,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

