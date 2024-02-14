Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 462 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.88. The stock had a trading volume of 353,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

