Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,404,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 40.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 451,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,266,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 74,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

